Kumkum Bhagya June 26 2021 Written Update: Pragya Cracks The Deal On Abhi's Bungalow

The Kumkum Bhagya June 26 episode starts with Sushma introducing Pragya to Thapar and the others. As the meeting starts, Pragya impresses the investors. Amid the presentation, Pragya sees Abhi’s bungalow and demands that Thapar sell the bungalow to her. Thapar refuses to sell the bungalow to Pragya while the latter asks them to take three of her properties in exchange for the bungalow.

Later, she manages to manipulate them to sell the bungalow at market price. Gautam Thapar gets impressed by Pragya's attitude. On the other hand, Sidharth comes to pick Prachi for an important meeting. Scroll down to read the Kumkum Bhagya written update for June 26's episode.

Kumkum Bhagya June 26 2021 written update

As the episode progresses further, Sidharth gets a call and he later informs Prachi and Ranbeer that their uncle got a heart attack. Sidharth tells Prachi to go for the meeting while Ranbeer accompanies Sidharth to the hospital. Back in the office, Pragya reveals to Sushma that she had entered the same house as a bride and then they threw her out. On the other hand, Gautam's father asks the former to falsely get back the bungalow from Pragya.

Meanwhile, Pragya comes back to take the keys to the bungalow, but Gautam ensures her that he will hand over the keys once the renovation is done. On the other hand, Abhi plays carrom with his friend and talks about their wives. Meanwhile, Pragya and Sushma come back home and the latter informs Pragya that she called a mechanic and the car will get repaired soon.

As Sushma accompanies Pragya to her room, she gets teary seeing Priyanka’s memories stored in a box. She thanks Pragya for thinking about her. Meanwhile, Abhi meets Sumit. He insists that Sumit complete the game. However, Sumit excuses him saying that he is at work. Pragya calls Sumit and scolds him for not getting her car on time and firmly asks him to deliver on time.

Amid that, Sumit gets a call from his wife and requests Abhi to deliver the car as he needs to leave. Abhi meets Sushma, who tells him to gives the keys to her daughter as she is angry because he arrived late. Amid that, Abhi sees food on the table and misses his grandmother. The episode ends with Abhi standing shocked after hearing Pragya's name.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

