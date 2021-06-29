Kumkum Bhagya June 28 2021 Written Update: Pragya's Purse Gets Stolen From The Boutique

Kumkum Bhagya June 28 2021 written update begins with Sushma and Abhi talking to each other about giving the keys to Pragya. Meanwhile, Beeji makes a call to Siddharth and asks him to come home after she comes to know that Ranbir’s father refused to get admitted to the hospital. Later, as Pragya goes to the bathroom, Abhi enters the room. She then calls Shagun and asks for her towel when Abhi overhears her and thinks whether she is his Pragya.

Kumkum Bhagya June 28 2021 written update

Abhi hands over the keys to Pragya

As Abhi reaches Pragya’s room, she is seen asking for a towel while standing inside the bathroom. As Pragya continues to shout for the towel, Abhi hands over the keys to her to which she is left shocked at who entered the room. She then tells him to leave and threatens to file a complaint against him to his boss. Later, as Abhi leaves, one of the servants ask him to have food. Meanwhile, Pragya comes out thinking Abhi is a mechanic and ask Sushma about him. She then tells her that he is in the kitchen to which she goes inside to meet him but finds out that he left a while ago.

Sushma and Pragya visit the boutique

Pragya then tells Sushma that the mechanic is mannerless and entered the room without permission to which she says that it was she who sent him to her room. Later, they decide to go to the boutique where Pragya tells her that she had asked the salesperson to keep a few sarees aside for them.

Tanu decides to steal a lipstick

As Pragya and Sushma reach the boutique, even Tanu enters the place and thinks of stealing a red lipstick that would suit her. The scene then goes into a flashback depicting Rhea sitting down the road and doing drugs. As the flashback ends, Tanu is seen coming up to the boutique counter and talk to the salesgirl. She then spots Pragya’s purse and decides to steal it. She then smartly takes her purse and walks out of the shop. Later, when Sushma asks the salesgirl to pack the sarees, she and Pragya both insist on paying the bill. As Pragya looks for her purse, she realises that it has been stolen.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.