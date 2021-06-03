Kumkum Bhagya June 3 2021 Written Update: Somdatt Steals Jewellery From Rhea's Room

In Kumkum Bhagya June 3 episode, Somdatt steals jewellery from Rhea's room. While Prachi learns that Rhea tore her dress, Tanu asks Somdatt to steal jewellery from Rhea's room. Here's Kumkum Bhagya June 3 2021 written update.

The Mehras play Antakshari

Rhea rips Prachi's dress and accidentally drops her bracelet. She then goes to take a bowl. Shahana asks Aryan to sit with her when he recalls how Aliya had asked her to stay away from Shahana. Mitali explains the game and suggests dividing into two teams. Abhi says he would divide the team when Tanu intervenes. Tanu first divides the team between her and Pragya. After several interruptions, she then divides the team between her and Abhi. Tanu asks Pragya to be in her team so that Abhi cannot cheat. Ranbeer tries to go into the house for some time but gest interrupted by Rhea. She starts singing and dancing with him to stop him. Abhi sings the next song and dedicates it to Pragya.

While everyone plays Antakshari, Mitali asks Rhea to bring the necklace Daadi has asked them to gift Tanu. Tanu sees Somdatt, the man she hired to kill Pradeep, at Abhi's house. Prachi comes out of her bathroom. She finds her outfit ripped and then looks at a bracelet on the floor. She understands it must have been Rhea but then tells herself she needs to focus on Tanu.

Somdatt steals from Rhea's room

On the other hand, Tanu goes to talk to Somdatt in Rhea's room. She tells Somdatt that she does not have money to give. Somdatt says he can steal something from their house. Rhea listens to someone in her room. When she goes in, Tanu hides behind the door. Rhea checks the bathroom and finds nobody. She then opens the safe and finds all the jewellery missing. Tanu recalls how she asked Somdatt to take anything he wants to from the locker. Rhea panics after finding the locker empty.

Abhi asks Aryan to see if someone trespassed in their house. Aliya goes next for singing the song. She dedicates the song to Tanu as Pragya also joins her. Tanu says she understood how Pragya joined in to sing the song when Pragya says the song was not for her. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

