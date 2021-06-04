Kumkum Bhagya June 4, 2021 Written Update: Abhi And Ranbeer Catch Somdatt

In Kumkum Bhagya June 4 episode, Abhi and Ranbeer catch Somdatt. While Somdatt fails to escape, Rhea blames Prachi for the burglary. Here's Kumkum Bhagya June 4, 2021 written update.

Prachi confronts Rhea

Tanu argues with Pragya about her participation in Aliya's song. Tanu asks Pragya to sing. Pragya dedicates her song to Abhi. She recalls all her memories with Abhi. Ranbeer receives a call and goes out. He bumps into Prachi and indirectly compliments her. He says she should not look so beautiful. As Ranbeer leaves, Rhea arrives. Prachi asks Rhea why she tore her outfit when Rhea says Prachi should stay away from Ranbeer. Prachi goes inside and joins everyone. Tanu asks Mitali to pick a letter for her. Tanu sings a song and dances around Abhi. Prachi then picks a letter and sings a song while dedicating it to Ranbeer.

Abhi and Ranbeer catch Somdatt

Abhi calls Ranbeer inside and asks him to sing. As Ranbeer completes his song, Aaryan arrives and says he did not find anybody in the house. Rhea also comes and says a robbery took place in their house. She says all the jewellery is missing from her locker. Rhea then says she knows who is behind the robbery. They then see Somdatt running away. Abhi and Ranbeer go after Somdatt. They somehow manage to catch him when he says someone from their house asked him to steal the jewellery. Abhi finds the jewellery in Somdatt's bag. As Somdatt tries to escape, Abhi hits him on the head with a rod.

Rhea blames Prachi for the robbery

Rhea blames Prachi and claims she is behind the robbery. Prachi says she will tell everyone what Rhea had done. Pragya asks both of them to stop blaming each other. Abhi brings Somdatt and asks Rhea and Prachi to stop fighting. Ranbeer tells everyone how Somdatt told him that someone from their house was involved in the robbery. Tanu asks Pragya to take her to the guest room. Pragya smartly makes Tanu admit that she was thinking about the thief.

Rhea cries on the balcony when Aliya comes to her. Rhea tells Aliya that Prachi must have asked the thief to steal the jewellery. Ranbeer intervenes and claims he knows Prachi very well. He yells at Rhea and then Aliya. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

