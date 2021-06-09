Kumkum Bhagya June 9, 2021 Written Update: Prachi & Rhea Come Up With A Plan Against Tanu

In Kumkum Bhagya June 9 episode, Prachi and Rhea come up with a plan against Tanu. While Abhi and Pragya try to reveal Tanu's truth, Tanu files a complaint against Pradeep and Somdatt. Here is Kumkum Bhagya June 9 2021 written update.

Rhea asks Prachi to leave the house

Tanu asks Pragya to bring her wedding outfit to her place. Prachi recalls how she became restless seeing Ranbeer's hand bleeding. Rhea comes to Prachi's room about her stole. Rhea yells at Prachi when Prachi apologises to Rhea. Rhea claims Prachi is aiming to ruin her married life. Rhea says she wants Prachi to leave the house after her and Ranbeer's wedding. Prachi agrees to leave the house after Rhea and Ranbeer's wedding. As Rhea leaves, Prachi recalls how Abhi matters to Pragya and she cannot afford to break her family.

Abhi and Pragya talk about how they will stop the wedding. Pragya tells everyone how Tanu had invited her lawyer and the judge to the wedding. Pragya suggests they should look for evidence of Tanu's marriage. Abhi takes Pragya to her room to talk to her. Abhi asks Pragya to promise him that she will always be with him. Prachi overhears Pragya and Abhi and thinks she needs to do something.

Tanu files a complaint against Pradeep

Tanu becomes restless as she cannot wait to marry Abhi. Somadatt goes to Tanu to ask for money. When he tries to threaten her, Tanu points a knife at him. Pradeep intervenes and stops Tanu. He takes Somdatt out. Tanu calls the police and says Somdatt wants to claim she is already married to a man named Pradeep. She asks the police to come to her house as soon as possible.

Prachi comes up with a plan

Prachi goes to Rhea to talk about her plan. She learns that Rhea wants to save Abhi only for her marriage with Ranbeer. Prachi suggests they should find truth serum to bring out the truth from Tanu. Rhea says she knows some people and starts looking for a truth serum.

Pradeep asks Tanu why she tried to kill Somdatt. Tanu says she should have done that earlier. When Pradeep tries to threaten Tanu, he hears approaching footsteps and understands Tanu had called the police. Pradeep slaps Tanu. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

