'Kumkum Bhagya' Mar 8 Spoiler: Aliya Asks Tanu To Get Closer To Abhi So He Can Forgive Her

In Kumkum Bhagya March 5 episode, Pragya's condition worsens when she sees Abhi's child-like behaviour. Meanwhile, Prachi learns from Palak that she was supposed to get married to Ranbeer instead of Palak getting married to her boyfriend. This new piece of information leaves Prachi angry and hurt. She tries to locate Ranbeer to talk to him. Palak warns Ranbeer that Prachi has learned about their plan. Ranbeer and Prachi get into a heated argument where Ranbeer tries to convince Prachi that she loves him.

Meanwhile, Tanu meets Gayatri and Pragya escapes from there before Tanu doubts her. She reaches home dressed as Gayatri and heads to her room. Sarla comes to Pragya and enquires about the day. Pragya shares the horrific events of the day. She tells Sarla how Abhi has been behaving like a child because the bullet hit his head. Sarla tries to console Pragya and asks her not to give up. She also gives Pragya the keys to her flat and asks her to change before heading home, so Shahana and Prachi do not come to know about her plans.

'Kumkum Bhagya' March 8 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya March 8 episode, Pragya comes back home from Abhi's house and Shahana enquires about the day. Shahana asks Pragya about the school she recently joined and also asks if any of her kids trouble her. Pragya recollects Abhi's child-like behaviour and tells Shahana that one kid troubles her a lot and she needs to take care of him a lot.

Meanwhile, Aliya tells Tanu that she will have to get closer to Abhi and take care of him. She asks Tanu to get closer to Abhi and be his good friend so when he gets well, Abhi not only forgives her past mistakes but also accepts her again in his life. Kumkum Bhagya's episodes revolve around the love story of Abhi and Pragya, two characters portrayed by Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. The show also stars Mugdha Chaphekar and Pooja Banerjee in the characters of Prachi and Rhea, Abhi and Pragya's twin daughters.

