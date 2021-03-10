Kumkum Bhagya March 11 Spoiler: Pragya Manages To Tame Abhi With Her Love

In Kumkum Bhagya March 10 episode, Ranbeer talks to Prachi on the phone and tells her how he should have married her in the temple the other day. He says he regrets not going ahead with the wedding procession and that will be the biggest regret in his life. He then tells Aryan that everything was set up the other day and he should have married Prachi that day which would have solved all of his problems. Rhea overhears the entire conversation outside the room and feels hurt. She sets out to meet Prachi. At the Mehra mansion, Gayatri eavesdrops on Tanu and Aliya's conversation and learns about their evil plan. Mitali comes there and asks Gayatri if she's eavesdropping on Aliya and Tanu's conversation.

Later, Aliya asks her to go to Abhi's room to give him food. She also gives her a stick to defend herself from Abhi. Rhea reaches Prachi's house and starts creating havoc. She accuses Prachi of being a liar and manipulative. Prachi tries to calm Rhea but the latter keeps accusing her and calls her all sorts of names. Prachi explains to Rhea how much Pragya cares for Abhi and Rhea wishes to meet Pragya to ask her about the same. Pragya, on the other hand, enters Abhi's room and he runs into the wardrobe. He keeps saying Pragya not to hurt him and she promises she won't hurt him. Abhi gets scared and Pragya decides to bring him out, so he could see her and calm her down, or better, recognise her.

Kumkum Bhagya March 11 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya March 11 episode, Abhi asks Pragya if she will hit him and she tells him that she won't. Abhi takes a 'pinky promise' from Pragya and she promises him that she won't harm him in any way. Abhi holds Pragya's little finger and comes out of the wardrobe. Pragya then asks him to pick up the stick fallen on the ground. Abhi picks it up and keeps staring at Pragya. Will Abhi's child-like brain manage to recognise his wife and the love of his life, Pragya?