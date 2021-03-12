'Kumkum Bhagya' March 15 Spoiler: Ranbeer Asks Gayatri To Reveal The Truth

In Kumkum Bhagya March 12 episode, Pragya manages to get Abhi out of his room. He asks her to lift her veil but she refuses to do it. Abhi somehow takes off her veil and throws it away. He recognises her as his fuggi doll and asks her to wear glasses like the doll. Later, Dadi is left angry and furious when she learns about Rhea and Ranbeer's engagement. Tanu questions Pallavi about Ranbeer's refusal to marry Rhea.

Mitali assumes Abhi has attacked Gayatri and rushes to Aliya. When Tanu hears this, she decides to return to her ex-husband if Abhi's health keeps deteriorating. Rhea comes home and goes to her room, without acknowledging anyone. In Abhi's room, Pragya asks Abhi to change his clothes and he asks her to select clothes for him to wear, every day. Mitali comes to Abhi's room with his plate of food. Because of Abhi's fear, she leaves the plate of food and asks Gayatri to manage the latter on her own.

Kumkum Bhagya March 15 spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya March 15 episode, Ranbeer confronts Gayatri in the kitchen and asks her to reveal the truth about her identity. He threatens her that if she does not tell him the truth, he will go and tell everyone about her truth. Meanwhile, Abhi comes down to the drawing-room and gets into a fight with Raj. The entire family gets involved in their fight and Dadi worries for Raj. She asks Abhi to leave Raj alone and not hurt him. Later, Pragya, disguised as Gayatri, protects Abhi and asks the Mehras to treat Abhi like one of their family members.

Kumkum Bhagya's episodes follow the love story of Abhi and Pragya and also revolves around their twin daughters Rhea and Prachi. After Abhi remarries Pragya, a few hitmen are hired to shoot him. A bullet hits Abhi's head and he loses his memory, behaving like a child. Aliya calls Tanu back to the Mehra mansion and asks her to get closer to Abhi but Pragya, disguised as their servant Gayatri, enters Abhi's house and takes care of him.