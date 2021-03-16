'Kumkum Bhagya' March 17 Spoiler: Abhi Lashes Out Gayatri For Leaving Him Alone

In Kumkum Bhagya March 16 episode, Ranbeer and Vikram meet Abhi and feel bad for his condition. Ranbeer notices Gayatri taking care of Abhi and asks her to stay close to him, for Abhi to get well soon. Pallavi fumes because Ranbeer cares about Abhi more than the actual reason for them visiting Mehras for lunch. At lunch, Abhi picks up his food to eat but everything falls on the table. When the entire family watches him eat, he feels embarrassed and runs to his room. Gayatri follows Abhi to his room and asks him to stay strong, no matter what.

Dadi, Vikram, and Ranbeer watch Gayatri take care of Abhi and this leaves Ranbeer wondering if Gayatri is Pragya, his chief's life partner. The comfort Abhi shares when near Gayatri leaves him wondering and curious to know more about Gayatri. Abhi makes new friends in his house and feels happy to be included as a part of the family. Meanwhile, Tanu starts ploying in the Mehra household and asks Rhea to stay away from her father till he gets well. Prachi tells Shahana not to inform Pragya about Rhea's outburst in their house, the other day. Prachi tells Shahana that Pragya has a lot of things going on in her life and she does not want to trouble her mother more.

Kumkum Bhagya March 17 spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya March 17 episode, Abhi comes downstairs and starts creating a ruckus. When Gayatri comes there he gets furious at her and calls her a cheater for leaving his side. Abhi tells Pragya that she had promised him to stay by him when the sun sets and even when the sun rises. He asks her where she had been and starts crying like a child, calling her a cheater. Meanwhile, Mitali and others get scared that Abhi might end up hurting Gayatri. Mitali tells Gayatri that Abhi will bite her again but she screams that he won't do anything to her. Abhi gets so furious at Gayatri that he picks a table to hit Gayatri/Pragya.