Kumkum Bhagya March 18 Spoiler: Prachi Confronts Rhea And Talks About Losing Ranbeer

In Kumkum Bhagya March 17 episode, Pragya leaves for her home and Dadi goes to meet Abhi. He calms down when he sees her and keeps asking her about Gayatri. Dadi, in an attempt to make him sleep asks him to close his eyes and think about Gayatri. However, flashbacks from his past keep appearing in front of his eyes and he hides in the cupboard. Meanwhile, at college, Ranbeer instigates Parth by sending everyone an MMS of Prachi. Palak brings Prachi to the fight spot and Prachi tries to stop Ranbeer.

It is then revealed that Rhea asked Parth to send everyone a clip of Prachi to defame her. Prachi tells Ranbeer that she's dating Parth and he needs to stay away from them. Ranbeer is left shock and hurt while Rhea is happy to get Ranbeer back. At the Mehra house, Abhi creates a mess in the living room. He plays with paper planes and throws things around. Aliya gets a stick and Abhi fears she will hit him again. Later, Gayatri comes there and Abhi loses his cool. He keeps asking Gayatri why she left his side and the latter is left puzzled. Gayatri, however, tries to calm Abhi before he creates any other mess.

Kumkum Bhagya March 18 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya March 18 episode, Prachi meets Rhea and confronts her. She tells Rhea how she broke Ranbeer's heart and now she will end up hurting herself with guilt. She tells Rhea that one day she will end herself because of Ranbeer's love and that day Rhea and Ranbeer will be able to be happy together. Meanwhile, Abhi gets a little friendly with Gayatri and asks him to play with her. He asks her if he can call her 'Fuggi' and Pragya gives him a blank look.

Kumkum Bhagya's episodes revolve around the consequences the Mehras face, after Abhi's accident. As he starts behaving like a little child, the family members find it hard to control him and his anger. Pragya, disguised as Gayatri comes to the Mehra house and helps Abhi to stay calm and also looks after all of his needs.