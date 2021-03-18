'Kumkum Bhagya' March 19 Spoiler: Ranbeer Informs Prachi That He's Getting Engaged To Rhea

In Kumkum Bhagya March 18 episode, Ranbeer goes to the hospital to see Parth and apologises for his behaviour. He asks Prachi to go and complaint against him, at the Principal's office, if she wishes to. Meanwhile, Mital observes Gayatri's behaviour in front of Abhi and reports to Aliya that there is something fishy about Gayatri. When Aliya does not respond, Mital goes on about Gayatri and says the latter locks the door every time she goes to meet Abhi. She also tells Aliya that Abhi feels comfortable in her presence and acts like a sane man.

Aliya picks up a rod to hit Abhi but Pragya intervenes. Abhi then locks his fuggi in a room to protect her from Aliya. Pragya assures Abhi that Aliya won't harm him in her presence. Meanwhile, Prachi breaks down in front of Ranbeer but does not back off from lying to him. She tells Ranbeer that she loves Parth and wants to be with him because he's rich and at this point in life, money matters to her the most. Ranbeer feels hurt and tries to let go of his anger by hitting the wall. He sees Parth and Prachi close and this boils his blood. Rhea and Parth, however, celebrate that their plan is working.

Kumkum Bhagya March 19 spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya March 19 episode, Ranbeer confronts Prachi and tells her that he forgot to tell her something very important. He tells Prachi that he will be getting engaged to Rhea, the very next day because she loves him truly. He further tells Prachi that she need not come for the engagement but if she still wishes to come for the engagement, she's most welcome. However, he further adds that she should not come alone and bring her Parth with him.

Kumkum Bhagya's episodes revolve around the separation of Ranbeer and Prachi while Pragya disguised as Gayatri takes care of Abhi. Prachi tells Ranbeer that she has found someone better than him and is happy with him while a broken Ranbeer decides to get engaged to Rhea. Meanwhile, the Mehras doubt Gayatri and find something fishy about her identity.