'Kumkum Bhagya' March 19 Written Update: As Per Rhea's Plan, Ranbir And Prachi Break Up

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Ranbir goes to Prachi’s house and makes a shocking revelation. He tells her that it’s all over and that he’s all set to get engaged to Rhea. Ranbir also carries a box that is filled with Prachi and his pictures. Meanwhile, a furious Tanu and Aliya throw Gayatri out of the house, leaving Abhi shattered.

Kumkum Bhagya March 19, 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya March 19 episode, Ranbir picks up every photo and recalls the beautiful moments they shared. Prachi also breaks down in tears and reminisces the times when Ranbir had expressed his love for her. She realises that he had left no stone unturned in supporting her. She thinks of the times when he had proposed and she had rejected him. Ranbir then removes his lighter and burns the entire box. Not only this, he hurts Prachi a little more by burning the ring she had given him. Ranbir tells her that he’s tired as all his efforts are in vain.

He tells her that he’s washed off her chapter from his life and now they’re strangers to each other. He cries, puts on his glasses to hide his tears, and then walks away. Prachi refrains from uttering a word and faints after he leaves. Shahana consoles her. At home, Aliya throws Pragya out, leaving everyone startled. She informs Tanu and Mitali that they’ll find a new maid and Gayatri will no more be welcomed in the house.

Pragya thinks of a new idea to re-enter the Mehra mansion again. Meanwhile, Ranbir informs his parents to kick start his engagement activities; Rhea beams with joy. Pallavi and Vikram confront Ranbir about his changed decision, but their son remains lip-lipped about it. He tells them he has nothing to say and that he's ready to be with Rhea. He taunts Vikram and tells him that his mother will be the happiest now as she always wanted this. Rhea overhears their conversation and realises that Prachi is finally out from his mind and heart.