Kumkum Bhagya March 23 Spoiler: Pragya Eavesdrops On Aliya And Tanu's Next Plan

In Kumkum Bhagya March 22 episode, Prachi shares her grief with Sahana. She tells the latter everything that happened in the past few days and admits that the turn of events has shattered her completely. Sahana tries to console Prachi and also decides to tell Pragya everything Prachi has gone through. However, Prachi stops her and tells her that Abhi's condition is already troubling Pragya and they should not trouble her more. A designer named Mandira comes to the Mehra house. Tanu takes Mandira's help and disguises as Gayatri. When Tanu tries to get closer to Abhi he understands its not Gayatri and tries to get away from her. He removes Tanu's veil and when its revealed that Tanu is Gayatri, he gets furious.

He goes to attack Tanu but Aliya intervenes with a rod and this scares Abhi. Later, Aliya summons Gayatri and she decides to return to the Mehra house, on a few conditions. She tells Aliya that Mitali should not interfere in her work and not eavesdrop her conversation. Mitali agrees to her because of Aliya. Next, Gayatri asks Tanu to bring her back inside the house, since she had thrown her out. Tanu says sorry and Abhi comes out, to find Gayatri back. Later, Ranbeer gets furious because of Prachi and makes a mess in his room.

Kumkum Bhagya March 23 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya March 23 episode, Pragya passes by Aliya and Tanu's room when she hears Aliya talking about Rhea's engagement. Aliya tells Tanu that Rhea is her niece who is soon getting engaged. She tells Tanu that she needs to be Rhea's mother and get close to her as a friend and mentor. She further says that Tanu must do it, in order to stay inside the house and because that is the only way Abhi will forgive her. She alerts Tanu that when Abhi gets well, he might throw her out of the house and she must use Rhea because if Rhea starts liking Tanu, Abhi might ask her to stay back for the sake of his daughter. Aliya and Tanu's evil plan starts to worry Pragya.

Image Source: Still from the show Kumkum Bhagya