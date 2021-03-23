'Kumkum Bhagya' March 23 Written Update: Pragya Confronts Prachi About Ranbir

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Ranbir goes to Prachi’s house and makes a shocking revelation. He tells her that it’s all over and that he’s all set to get engaged to Rhea. Ranbir is broken completely after this, meanwhile, a shattered Shahana consoles her best friend. Mitali and Tanu request Gayatri to teach them her ways of dealing with Abhi before she leaves.

Kumkum Bhagya March 23 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya March 23 episode, Pragya confronts Prachi about her behaviour. The latter informs her mother that she's broken up with Ranbir. Pragya quickly asks her for the reason and then Prachi tells her that he was getting over-possessive and that she did not like his behaviour anymore. Shahana gets irritated after Prachi lies to her mother but decides to keep quiet. After lying to her mother, Prachi goes to her room and cries. Meanwhile, Ranbir harms himself while boxing and his hand starts bleeding. He removes the Savlon bottle and spills it all on his hand while recalling the times when Prachi used to apply medicines on his wounds when he used to get the smallest of the bruise in college.

Prachi thinks that she's broken Ranbir's heart and now it's impossible to mend things. She further informs Shahana that Ranbir must have never thought of this in the wildest of his dreams. Meanwhile, Gayatri feeds Abhi and the latter puts forth a demand. Tanu decides to build her relationship with Rhea as she's the closest to Abhi. Rhea informs Aliya that her plan is successful and that Prachi and Ranbir are no more together.

Tanu picks up the rod and goes to meet Abhi. However, the latter scares her back this time and soon, she leaves the room. Abhi informs Pragya that he wants to attend the function in the house. Mitali had already told Pragya that she needs to stay with Abhi as they do not want him to create any ruckus in the house during Rhea's engagement. Pragya thinks of a plan to get him downstairs.