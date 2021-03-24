Kumkum Bhagya March 24 Spoiler: Abhi Gives Tanu A Scary Makeover

In Kumkum Bhagya March 23 episode, Pragya goes back home and confronts Prachi about her bad behaviour. Prachi tells Pragya that she broke up with Ranbeer because of his over-possessive behaviour. Shahana gets irritated when Prachi lies to her mother but decides to keep quiet. Prachi cries in her room and Ranbeer hurts himself while boxing. While applying for medicines on his wound, he recollects how Prachi used to worry when he got hurt because of a little bruise.

Prachi tells Shahana that Ranbeer must be broken because of how she treated him. At the Mehra mansion, Gayatri feeds Abhi and he keeps his demands in front of her. Rhea informs Aliya that she managed to separate Prachi and Ranbeer forever, and now she can live happily with the latter. Tanu takes a rod and decides to go and meet Abhi but stops midway as she gets scared to see him. Abhi tells Pragya that he wants to attend the function happening in his house. Mitali instructs Gayatri/Pragya that she needs to keep Abhi away from the function as he can create a ruckus, but when Abhi insists, she decides to come up with a plan to let Abhi attend Rhea’s engagement.

Kumkum Bhagya March 24 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya March 24 episode, Tanu tries to rekindle Abhi and mend their relationship. He asks her if she wants to play with him and Tanu happily agrees to play with him. Later, Abhi takes Tanu to his room and makes her close her eyes. He gives her a makeover and when he asks her to open her eyes, she gets scared to see her own face in the mirror. Meanwhile, Abhi laughs at Tanu's helplessness.

Kumkum Bhagya's episodes follow the story of Abhi and Pragya's separation. As Abhi meets with an accident, he ends up losing his memory and behaves like a little child because of the trauma and head injury. Pragya disguised as Gayatri comes to take care of Abhi and manages to become friends with him.

Image Source: Still from the show Kumkum Bhagya