Kumkum Bhagya March 25 Spoiler: Tanu Starts Manipulating Rhea Against Prachi & Pragya

In Kumkum Bhagya's episode previously, Tanu assures Aliya that she is working towards impressing Abhi, to win his heart and remain in the Mehra mansion. She tells Aliya that she is going to the temple to pray for Abhi’s health and recovery. Digvijay learns from Raj that Rhea is getting engaged and when he learns that there is a function at the Mehra mansion, he decides to kill Abhi during the party. Later, Pragya gets chocolate for Abhi which makes him happy like a little child. He hides it from his fuggi doll, thinking that she might end up eating it when he’s not around.

Aliya informs Mitali that Tanu has gone to the temple, to pray for Abhi’s well being. Mitali finds it difficult to digest that Tanu would actually do something like that. Tanu arrives home and announces that she went to the parlour to get ready and did not go to the temple. Abhi later asks Tanu to play with him and she happily agrees. Abhi gives Tanu a makeover and ruins her entire makeup, making her look funny and scary. Aliya, Gayatri and Mitali laugh uncontrollably at Tanu and further, Abhi makes fun of Tanu in front of Gayatri, which leaves the latter furious.

Kumkum Bhagya March 25 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya March 25 Episode, Tanu blesses Rhea before her engagement with Ranbeer and asks her to take care of her Ranbeer. She tells Rhea that she should take care of her Ranbeer in such a way that nobody could ever snatch him away from her. Rhea stops Tanu midway and tells her that no one can steal her Ranbeer from her because she is getting engaged to him now. However, Tanu says that anything is possible in their cruel world and just how Pragya snatched away Abhi away from her, she does not wish Pragya's daughter Prachi to do the same thing with her. Rhea is left worried as Tanu states a disturbing fact about Prachi and Pragya.

Image Source: Still from the show Kumkum Bhagya