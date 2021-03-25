'Kumkum Bhagya' March 26 Spoiler: Ranbeer & Prachi Vow To Never Cross Each Other's Path

In Kumkum Bhagya March 25 episode, Pallavi asks Ranbeer to reconsider his engagement with Rhea since he still has feelings for Prachi. Ranbeer jokes that he’s calling off the engagement and this leaves Pallavi angry. He later confesses that he was joking and the mother-son duo shares an emotional moment. At a party, Rhea tries to strike a conversation with Ranbeer but he seems busy drinking. Ranbeer’s friends enquire about him but he stays quiet and they worry about his mental health. Abhi and Gayatri play with his doll and enjoy some fun moments together.

Later, Tanu tries to get close to Rhea and tells her that she will always be there for her. Rhea informs Tanu that she has managed to separate Prachi and Ranbeer, which means she can have Ranbeer to her forever. Shahana consoles a broken Prachi, who reminisces her moments spent with Ranbeer. As Mitali instructs Gayatri not to get Abhi for the engagement ceremony, Pragya makes him wear new clothes and tries her best to get him down, for the function. Rhea trails back to Ranbeer and tries to talk to him but he ignores her and calls up Prachi. She yells at him and they get into an argument. Pragya breaks down when she learns the real reason behind Aliya getting Tanu back to the Mehra mansion.

'Kumkum Bhagya' March 26 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya March 26 episode, Prachi tells Ranbeer that his engagement with Rhea is good news for her and she's very happy that he will now stay away from her, forever. Ranbeer gets hurt when he hears Prachi say this and tells her to never call him ever again and moreover, never try to meet him ever again or enter his life again. Meanwhile, a hitman hired by Digvijay disguised as a Punjabi man tries to aim at Abhi at the engagement ceremony. As Gayatri makes sure Abhi attends the function, will the hitman succeed in killing Abhi?

Image Source: Still from the show Kumkum Bhagya