'Kumkum Bhagya' March 26 Written Update: Digvijay's Men Enter Mehra Mansion

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Ranbir’s friend Aaryan tries to talk to the former but in vain. Shahana makes a shocking entry at Ranbir’s engagement venue and decides to inform him of the truth about Prachi. Shahana also lashes out at Aaryan for not stopping his best friend from doing the wrong. Aliya learns that Aaryan is trying to stop the engagement and locks him up in a room.

Kumkum Bhagya March 26, 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya March 26 episode, As soon as Aliya locks Aaryan, Abhi confronts her. However, Aliya shuts him down and tells him that it’s just a game and that it’s a rule that Aaryan is following. Meanwhile, Ranbir gets angry at Shahana as he thinks it’s Prachi who has sent her. Ranbir calls Prachi and tells her to not make any efforts to stop his engagement. He further adds that he’s erased all her memories and he’s only doing what she wanted him to do for a long time.

Ranbir keeps on sipping drinks and feels broken. He only keeps recalling the day when Prachi had told him that she loves Parth.

After Aaryan confronts him, the latter tells him that Prachi is a double-standard woman and that she didn’t care about the MMS at all. He continues that the whole college laughed over her but she did not care. Ranbir tells Aaryan that she’s played very smartly and that it’s all about business. Shahana and Aaryan think of a plan to stop Ranbir’s engagement but it all goes in vain as he’s very adamant to get hitched to Rhea.

Prachi tells herself that she’s absolutely helpless and this is what is right for the moment. She only thinks of her mother who’s dressed up as a maid to take care of her husband. Meanwhile, Abhi falls in trouble after Digvijay’s man follows him. He dresses up as a servant and targets Abhi. He also focuses his gunpoint towards him and waits for the right moment to kill him.

