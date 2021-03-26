'Kumkum Bhagya' March 29 Spoiler: Ranbeer Loses His Temper At Rhea & Aliya

In Kumkum Bhagya March 26 episode, Baljeet hands over Abhi’s horoscope and makes the pandit go through it. Ashok disguised as a waiter enters the Mehra mansion with the intention to kill Abhi. Aryan provokes Ranbeer for hurting Prachi and asks him to back off from his wedding, by telling him that Prachi still loves him. Ranbeer, hurt by Prachi’s words, tells Aryan that he has no intention of calling off his engagement and does not wish to argue any further. Ashok tries to go upstairs, but Ranbeer stops him.

Shahana arrives at the engagement ceremony and meets Ranbeer. Although she tells Ranbeer that she just came for the party and has no intentions to break his engagement with Rhea, she teams up with Aryan to separate Rhea and Ranbeer. Aliya overhears this conversation and locks Aryan in a room when Abhi sees her doing so and questions her. Aliya tells him they’re playing a game and tries to escape the conversation. Ranbeer misses Prachi and calls her up but they get into an argument again. He asks her to stay away from him and she replies she has no interest in meeting him either. Later, as Rhea and Ranbeer’s engagement ceremony begins, Ashok locates Abhi standing upstairs and aims the gun at him, to kill him.

Kumkum Bhagya March 29 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya March 29 episode, Ranbeer loses his cool while speaking to Rhea and tells her not to do anything in life and requests her to become a good daughter for once. Later, Ranbeer also gets into a heated argument with Aliya and asks her to speak to Abhi nicely. He tells her that if she speaks to him sweetly, his condition might get better. Aliya argues with Ranbeer and tells him that she's Abhi's sister and definitely knows how to treat him. Ranbeer replies that if Aliya knew how to treat her brother and handle him nicely, he would not have gone through so much pain and trouble. Meanwhile, Abhi is seen crying as his condition worsens.

