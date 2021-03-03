'Kumkum Bhagya' March 3 Written Update: Pragya Changes To Gayatri, Purab Is On New Mission

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. Prachi and Ranbir finally meet each other but fail to express their feelings. Meanwhile, Pragya hatches a new plan to meet Abhi and she changes her identity. She transforms herself into a house help, Gayatri, and decides to get a job at the Mehra mansion. Sarita backs her and supports her in her mission.

In the Kumkum Bhagya March 3 episode, Sarita informs Pragya that Abhi isn't picking up the calls ever since he's returned from the hospital. The duo is worried about why Purab isn't responding to their messages. Sarita tells Pragya that the only way to escape from the clutches of Aliya's plan is to not let her know about the latter's presence. Aliya, on the other hand, tries to get in touch with Purab's manager. The latter informs her that he will soon find out who wants to kill his brother. Purab also adds that he's in touch with some top-notch detectives who are working on this case.

Meanwhile, Mitali is worried about Rhea's whereabouts. The latter keeps sleeping all day and is still in trauma. However, Aliya feels that she'll be fine soon and asks Mitali to not worry so much. Pragya asks Prachi and Shahana to eat. She tells the family that she's looking for a job. She adds that she's home all day and that causes more stress. Pragya tells Sarita to not inform Prachi about anything as she has not attended college for days now.

Mitali informs servant Vandana that Aliya will not give her the salary. She leaves home in disguise. Vandana tells Pragya that she will not work at the Mehra mansion as people over there don't care about others. Vandana then doubts her voice and soon Pragya decides to change her voice as well. She thinks that Aliya knows her for years and that she will not take any minute to identify her voice. Mitali and Aliya argue after Vandana leaves.

