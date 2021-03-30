Kumkum Bhagya March 30 Written Update: Ranbeer Makes Prachi Wear A Fake Ring

In Kumkum Bhagya March 30 episode, Ranbir asks Rhea if she saw his chief and she denies seeing him anywhere around the house. Rhea thinks Ranbeer is asking her about Abhi for impressing him and she thanks him for making her realise and tells him Abhi will be proud of him when he gets well soon. Ranbeer loses his cool and tells Rhea that he is not doing anything to impress her father and is genuinely concerned for him. Rhea tells him she will learn how to be sensitive towards people from him since now they're going to stay together forever. Ranbeer then tells Rhea that she does not need to be sorry but to show her concern towards her father. Mitali calls Rhea and Ranbeer downstairs for the engagement ceremony.

Kumkum Bhagya March 30 written update

Prachi reaches Ranbeer's engagement venue and bumps into Ranbeer. They share a sweet moment and end up in tears but Prachi leaves from there before things go out of her control. Ranbeer asks her if she came to stop the engagement and Prachi says she did not come with any such intention. Ranbeer tries to explain to Prachi that they are truly connected to each other and she must understand that. Ranbeer asks Prachi to look into his eyes and tells him, that she does not love him. Prachi looks into his eyes and says there is not ring in my hand which simply means there is nothing between us.

Abhi comes there with a flower ring and asks Ranbeer to make Prachi wear it. Prachi gets emotional when she sees Ranbeer and hugs him. He tries to distance himself from her and asks Ranbeer to make Prachi wear the ring. Ranbeer makes Prachi wear the ring but when Abhi leaves from there, he asks Prachi to return it to him. Later, Sarita calls up Pragya and asks her to return home. Pragya tells Sarita that she cannot come home now and will return home as soon as she is fine. She turns around when Hemanth's wife Peeplika catches her and Pragya makes a humble request. She asks Peeplika not to inform anyone about her and the latter says she's doing it for her love and she won't tell anyone about it.

Shahana waits for Aryan in his room and when she does not find him, she places a chit in his cupboard and she thinks he is playing with her. Aryan knocks on the door and meanwhile, Abhi drinks juice from a glass kept near the counter. Pragya drinks from the same glass and Abhi questions why Pragya did so. She apologises and he tells her that they are friends. Pragya later takes Abhi to his room to teach him how to make aeroplanes. Abhi makes an aeroplane and when it touches Rhea, she comes to him and talks to him normally. Abhi tells Rhea that Ranbeer and Gayatri are her friends and also reveals how he made Ranbeer wear a ring to a girl. Rhea enquires about the other girl and thinks if she turns out to be Prachi, the latter will have to face Rhea's wrath.

