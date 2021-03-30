'Kumkum Bhagya' March 31 Spoiler: Abhi Proposes Gayatri For Marriage

In Kumkum Bhagya March 30 episode, Ranbeer meets Rhea and asks her if she saw the chief. Rhea denies seeing him anywhere, thinking Ranbeer is trying to impress her and her father. He lashes out at Rhea for being irresponsible and asks her to be sensitive towards people. When Prachi comes to Ranbeer’s engagement ceremony she bumps into him and he asks if she came to break his engagement. Ranbeer tells Prachi that they are connected and she must understand this. However, Prachi says she has no ring in her hand, which means they have no relation. Abhi comes there with a flower ring in his hand and asks Ranbeer to put it around Prachi’s finger. Prachi hugs Abhi when he comes there and gets emotional.

After Abhi leaves from there Ranbeer asks Prachi to return the ring to him. Sarita calls Pragya and says she’s worried for her. She asks Pragya to come back home and Pragya says she cannot come now. A guest notices Pragya and she gets scared that the latter might expose her identity. Pragya makes a humble request to the lady not to expose her identity. The lady says she knows Pragya is doing everything for her love and decides not to tell anyone about her. Shahana goes to meet Aryan while Abhi comes in contact with Rhea. Abhi tells Rhea how he got Ranbeer and a girl engaged. Rhea says if the girl turns out to be Prachi, she will have to face Rhea’s wrath.

'Kumkum Bhagya' March 31 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya March 31 episode, Ranbeer holds Prachi's hand and tells her that he has not given her a single chance to lie now. He proposes to her and asks her if she loves him. Prachi starts weeping uncontrollably and Rhea notices them coming close together. Meanwhile, Abhi asks Gayatri to marry him and this leaves Tanu shocked. Abhi asks the Pandit if he can get them married. On the other hand, Rhea fumes with rage and calls herself the most unlucky girl on earth. She says if she hates anyone more than anything in the world, it has to be her mother for sure.

(Image Source: Still from the show Kumkum Bhagya)