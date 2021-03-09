Kumkum Bhagya March 9 Spoiler: Will Ranbeer Find Out Gayatri Is Pragya In Disguise?

In Kumkum Bhagya March 8 episode, Prachi and Shahana fight over Ranbeer. Prachi gets mad at Shahana for helping Ranbeer while the latter feels she did the right thing by helping him. Sarita hears them fighting and comes out. Shahana and Prachi stop fighting when they notice Sarita and get back home. Dadi worries about Abhi's condition and cries her heart out in front of Aliya. Meanwhile, Aliya consoles Dadi and asks her to calm down, giving her hopes that Abhi will get well soon. Rhea comes back home drunk and Aliya thinks about ways to get her back to her senses.

At home, Prachi and Shahana mend their ways and start talking to each other again. Pragya comes back from the Mehra house and Shahana asks her if any kids in her school troubled her. Pragya says a kid troubles her and she has to take care of him. On the other hand, Aliya asks Tanu to take care of Abhi and be his friend so he can marry her when he gets well. When Aliya enters Abhi's room, Abhi hides behind a cupboard. Pragya disguised as Gayatri meets Abhi's doctor and learns that the chances of Abhi getting well are very low.

Kumkum Bhagya March 9 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya March 9 episode, Tanu introduces Gayatri to Ranbeer's parents. She says Gayatri is their new servant and an addition to all the other servants in their house. Aliya calls Gayatri near them when Ranbeer is seen getting off the stairs. He accidentally bumps into Gayatri and her veil comes off. While Pragya quickly fixes her veil, Ranbeer notices her. Will Ranbeer come to know that Pragya has been working as Gayatri in the Mehra house?

Kumkum Bhagya stars actors Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead roles of Abhi and Pragya. The show follows the love story of Abhi and Pragya and their twin daughters Rhea and Prachi. The show also stars actor Shikha Singh as an antagonist named Aliya.