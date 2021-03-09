'Kumkum Bhagya' March 9 Written Update: Pragya Tries To Give Traditional Medicines To Abhi

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. The doctors make a shocking revelation about Abhi's health. They inform Pragya that he's going through some severe problems and that it's impossible for him to be fine now. The doctor further requests Pragya to work on Abhi’s fear and also tells her that any kind of stress and excitement isn't okay for him.

Kumkum Bhagya March 9 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya March 9 episode, Mitali gels up with Gayatri. Whereas, Aliya is on a new mission to get Rhea and Ranbir engaged despite knowing the fact that he loves Prachi. Aliya introduces Tanu to the Kohlis and Pragya is shocked to learn about her new vicious plot. She worries for her daughters. Prachi meets Shahana and tells her about Ranbir's fake marriage plan. She tells her that she's never going to forgive him and that she will not marry him, nor accept his proposal. She also informs her friend that she has always trusted in her, and she was the one who backed Ranbir in this plan.

At home, Ranbir tells himself that he can't marry Rhea because he is in love with Prachi. He goes to the room to pick some papers related to work and they fall on the ground. Pragya goes to pick them up and her dupatta falls off from her head. However, Ranbir fails to see Gayatri's real identity. Mitali is scared after Tanu faces the brunt of Abhi. He behaves weirdly with her. Mitali goes and keeps the food plate in Abhi's room and watches him from the window. She realises that he has forgotten to eat as well. Mitali asks Gayatri to give medicines to Abhi, but she refuses to do so.

Pragya decides to use traditional methods for Abhi's quick recovery. Meanwhile, Aliya calls Purab once again but the latter refuses to pick up her calls. Sarita worries about Pragya's whereabouts and prays for her safety in the Mehra mansion. Things turn ugly between Prachi and Shahana after the former loses her trust over her.