'Kumkum Bhagya' May 10 Written Update: Pragya Goes To Talk To Tanu

In Kumkum Bhagya 10 May 2021 written update Pragya goes to talk to Tanu. While Pragya apologises on her knees to Tanu, Tanu asks Pragya for something that comes as a shock to Pragya. Here is the written update of Kumkum Bhagya May 10 episode.

Sarita suggests Pragya meet Tanu

Pragya reaches Sarita's house and helps her with her foot. Sarita asks Pragya to think about how to save Abhi. She asks Pragya to focus on the case. Sarita tells Pragya about Aliya's plan to which Pragya says Aliya suggested the same plan to her. Sarita suggests Pragya meet Tanu. Pragya then calls Tanu and goes to meet her. Tanu wonders why does Pragya want to meet her.

Pragya goes to meet Tanu

Tanu asks Pragya why she had come to talk to her. Pragya recalls how Abhi and his family trusted her for Abhi's case. She bursts into tears and gets down on her knees in front of Tanu. Tanu celebrates Pragya's misery and asks Pragya to accept she should not have come back in Abhi's life. Pragya accepts and apologises to Tanu. Pragya begs for Abhi's freedom to which Tanu agrees.

Abhi recalls how Pragya always saved him from Tanu

Rhea goes to Abhi's room and says she is worried about his case. Abhi asks Rhea to calm down and says Pragya is there to save him. He then narrates an incident to Rhea in which Pragya saved him from Tanu. He praises Pragya and says she would do anything to save him.

Tanu asks Pragya to leave Abhi

Tanu says she lied about forgiving Abhi and Pragya. Tanu says she lied as she wanted to talk to Pragya and starts recalling the past incidents about Pragya and Abhi's love story. Tanu asks Pragya if she really loved Abhi. Pragya says yes. Tanu then asks Pragya to touch her feet. When Pragya says she would do it, Tanu stops her. Tanu then asks Pragya to leave Abhi and make Abhi marry her. Tanu gives Pragya an ultimatum of one night to make a decision. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

