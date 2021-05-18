'Kumkum Bhagya' May 18 Written Update: Pradeep Blackmails Tanu For Money

In the Kumkum Bhagya May 18 episode, Pradeep blackmails Tanu for money. While Ranbeer and Aliya learn about their plan, Sarita yells at Pragya for letting Abhi marry Tanu. Here is the full Kumkum Bhagya 18 May 2021 written update.

Ranbeer and Aliya learn about the plan

Prachi tells Ranbeer everything about their plan. Ranbeer goes to Abhi and complains of not telling him about the plan. Abhi says it was his daughters and Pragya who planned the whole thing. On the other hand, Daadi takes Tanu to her room to gift her some bangles. Tanu thinks that her time has finally come and she is getting everything she has ever wanted. She thanks Daadi when Abhi asks her to leave. Abhi then praises Daadi for her acting. He goes to his room. Abhi spends a moment with Pragya when Aliya comes at their door. Aliya complains to Abhi for not informing her about their plan. Abhi tells Aliya how the plan moved quickly and he could not find time to talk to her. Abhi then says how happy he is to see his sister worry about him. Aliya asks Praya to do anything to save Abhi and offers her help. Pragya receives a call from Sarita.

Sarita reacts to Abhi and Tanu's Roka ceremony

Sarita yells at Pragya for not telling her about Abhi and Tanu's Roka. She blamed Daadi for making Abhi marry Tanu. Abhi asks Pragya why Sarita sounds angry when Pragya says she is furious to learn about his Roka. Abhi takes the phone and says he will come to her house to talk to her. Pragya, Prachi, and Abhi reach Sarita's house. Sarita yells at them nonstop and is not ready to listen to them. Pragya then shouts that she wanted Abhi and Tanu's Roka to take place. Sarita says Pragya has gone mad when Abhi tells her about their plan. Sarita ensures Abhi that Tanu will lose. Abhi invites Sarita and Shahana to their house.

Pradeep blackmails Tanu

Tanu wonders why Daadi was excited to see Tanu marry Abhi. Tanu then receives a call from Pradeep. Pradeep blackmails Tanu for money when Tanu thinks she needs to marry Abhi as soon as possible. On the other hand, Abhi urges to stay with Pragya at Sarita's house. When Pragya jokingly says that they are not married, Abhi tells her that he prepared a marriage certificate for them. He tells her that they are now legally married. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episodes on Zee5.

