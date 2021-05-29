'Kumkum Bhagya' May 29, 2021 Written Update: Tanu Learns About Pradeep's Death

In Kumkum Bhagya May 29 episode, Tanu learns about Pradeep's death. While Tanu and Abhi's engagement takes place, Ranbeer tells Abhi and Pragya about Pradeep. Here's Kumkum Bhagya May 29 2021 written update.

Abhi and Tanu exchange rings

Abhi and Tanu's engagement begins. Pragya asks Abhi to proceed with the engagement. The two exchange rings when Tanu receives a call from her lawyer. Abhi aggressively leaves when Pragya follows him. Ranbeer passes a room from which the catering manager knocks. The catering manager tells Ranbeer about Pradeep who posed as a waiter and lied to him. He says he needs to inform the police and leaves.

Pradeep wakes up in Tanu's car. He cries for help, but nobody listens to him. Tanu, on the other hand, recalls how Pragya and Abhi tried to bring the truth out from Tanu. She understands Abhi and Pragya's plan and then calls her lawyer. She tells her lawyer that she wants to marry Abhi as soon as possible when her lawyer comes up with an idea.

Ranbeer tells Pragya and Abhi about Pradeep

Abhi asks Pragya if he is behaving like a weak man. Pragya consoles him and says he only expresses himself. Abhi and Pragya share a romantic moment when Ranbeer disturbs them. Ranbeer tells Abhi and Pragya about the unprofessional waiter when Mitali intervenes. Mitali tells them how Tanu was carrying that waiter. She also tells them that the waiter was unconscious. Abhi calls his friend Arvind to find out Pradeep's location.

Tanu learns about Pradeep's death

Tanu receives a call and all she hears is some noise. She then calls a man who she had asked to park the car in which she locked Pradeep. Abhi and Pragya share a moment and talk about their love. Tanu again receives a call and hears some noise. She then receives a call from the man who works for her. He informs her that Pradeep had died in the car. She asks him to throw Pradeep somewhere and collect money from her house. Tanu then receives a photo of Pradeep in the car. She thinks it is a good thing that Pradeep had died. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

