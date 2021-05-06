'Kumkum Bhagya' May 6 Written Update: Raghuveer Buys Time For Abhi

In Kumkum Bhagya's latest episode, Abhi gets arrested in a rape case. While the judge almost declares Abhi guilty, Raghuveer asks the court for some more time. Here's Kumkum Bhagya May 6 written update.

Raghuveer reaches the court

Pragya tells the court about Tanu's confession. Tanu stands up and claims she did not confess anything. Pragya and Tanu start fighting in between the hearing when the judge asks both of them to sit. Mr Singhania says the defence has nothing to prove. Mr Singhania asks Pragya about the papers of her and Abhi's second marriage. Mr Singhania then asks Pragya if she has Tanu's confession when Pragya denies it. Pragya's lawyer Raghuveer reach the court and says Pragya is not lying. Mr Singhania accuses Raghuveer of faking his injury. Pragya worries about Raghuveer but he says he is fine. Raghuveer then narrates the entire incident to the judge and says a doctor saved him.

Mr Singhania says he has some proof and shows the court a video of Abhi and Tanu. He also says Abhi's DNA was found on Tanu's saree. Raghuveer then mentions that they have Tanu's confession recorded in audio to which Mr Singhania says that Pragya had already accepted she does not have the clip. Ranbeer stands and says they do have a doctor's certificate. He gives the certificate to Raghuveer who then passes it to the judge. He explains that Abhi was suffering from child syndrome at the time he was accused. The judge says Abhi was not in the mental state to which Mr Singhania claims the certificate is fake.

Raghuveer buys time for Abhi

Ranbeer informs the court that the doctor is present in the court. The doctor testifies in the court and says Abhi was suffering from child syndrome. Mr Singhania interrogates the doctor about his other patients. He asks if the doctor if it is impossible that a person suffering from child syndrome cannot rape a person to which the doctor says no. The judge almost declares Abhi guilty when Raghuveer asks for another chance due to his injury. The judge grants Raghuveer some time and declares the next hearing to take place after three days. Raghuveer asks the judge for Abhi's bail to which the judge agrees.

Later, Pragya receives a call from their watchman who informs her that their house caught fire. The Mehra family talks about the case when Abhi asks everyone to stop talking about the jail. Pragya informs everyone about their house. Abhi says they will shift to their farmhouse. Raghuveer does not feel good. Pragya goes inside the court to bring water for Raghuveer and comes across Tanu. Tanu brags about her case and almost victory. However, Pragya warns her and says she will defeat her. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

