'Kumkum Bhagya' Spoiler Alert: Shahana To Inform Ranbir About Rhea's Vicious Plan?

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Ranbir tries to control his emotions by boxing but instead, loses his calm even more. He is emotionally broken after he called off his relationship with Prachi. He burned their pictures together and also threw the ring that Prachi had gifted him. Ranbir is unaware of the fact that Prachi is doing all this as she's trapped in Rhea's plot. Prachi falls on the ground and faints, leaving her best friend Shahana worried.

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler alert

In the Kumkum Bhagya March 22 episode, Prachi can't stop crying and Shahana loses her cool. The latter threatens her and tells her that she'll inform everyone about Rhea's plan. Shahana adds that she can't see her best friend in this manner and that Ranbir has to know that Prachi is faking it. However, Prachi stops her and recalls the time when Pragya and she had an emotional breakdown. She informs Shahana that she can't put Pragya and Abhi's relationship in danger because of Ranbir and her relationship.

Prachi adds that she's broken Ranbir's heart and now it's impossible to mend things. She further informs Shahana that Ranbir must have never thought of this in the wildest of his dreams. Meanwhile, after throwing Gayatri out of their house, Tanu dresses up as Gayatri to distract Abhi. However, Abhi doesn't like Tanu and feels the discomfort around her. Tanu picks up the rod, leaving Abhi shattered. When she tries to take measurements of his clothes, Abhi pushes her away. Abhi gets worried for Pragya and tries to harm Tanu. He informs his entire family that he's done with their lies.

Meanwhile, Pragya thinks of a new idea to re-enter the Mehra mansion again. While Ranbir informs his parents to kickstart his engagement activities, Pallavi and Vikram are shocked to hear his decision. Prachi feels that she's the most helpless woman in the world and then taunts herself for falling in love with Ranbir. She feels that she's broken his heart in the most terrible way ever.