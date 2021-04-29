'Kumkum Bhagya' Spoiler: Court Declares Abhi Guilty, Pragya’s Lawyer Goes Missing

Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Supriya Shukla in lead roles, is witnessing some intriguing drama as Pragya has been trying her level best to get Abhi out of the jail, whereas Tanu, on the other hand, is leaving no stone unturned in collecting false shreds of evidence against him. While the entire family has teamed up against Tanu, she hatches a new plan which works out perfectly for her in the court. Know more about the new twist.

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler

As per the new promo shared by the makers of the show, the court declares Abhi guilty under IPC laws and mentions that he’ll get the worst punishment. Pragya interrupts the hearing and tells everyone that rape has not taken place and that her husband is innocent. She cries bitterly and tells the judge that he has been dragged into this case with false motives. When the judge asks her about her lawyer, the family learns another shocking news that her lawyer hasn’t arrived in the court and has gone missing.

She pleads with him to stop the process but the judge refrains from listening to her and begins the proceedings. Later on, Tanu challenges Pragya and tells her to not make any efforts. Soon, the court announces that the case is in Tanushree’s favour. However, Pragya once again asks him to stop the announcement as she wishes to reveal something. The makers did not show what Pragya said further and the promo comes to an end. It will be interesting to see if Pragya saves Abhi.

In the Kumkum Bhagya latest episode, Tanu also sent Ranbir and Prachi into jail after the duo sneaked into her house. Pragya learns that Abhi will be sentenced to 10 years imprisonment if anything goes wrong at the court. Tanu strengthens her case by involving the NGO head and gains sympathy. She calls several NGO women and tells them her story, thus tarnishing Abhi's reputation in society.

She further teams up with one of the best lawyers in town and also steals a snippet from the cameras at the Mehra mansion. The clip reveals how Abhi had jokingly pushed Tanu while playing. However, the latter decides to portray it in a way that the former tried to hit her and tried to force her on the bed.