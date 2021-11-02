Kumkum Bhagya Star Pooja Banerjee Breaks News Of Expecting First Child With Sandeep Sejwal

Pooja Banerjee, who recently stepped into the role of Rhea in the popular television show Kumkum Bhagya took to her Instagram account to share some exciting news with her fans. The actor is expecting her first child with her husband Sandeep Sejwal and shared a picture of the duo. She could be seen showing off her baby bump in the picture she uploaded.

Kumkum Bhagya actor Pooja Banerjee expecting her first child with Sandeep Sejwal

The actor posted a picture of herself and her husband by the pool. In the picture, she was seen in a blue and orange swimsuit, as she posed sideways, flaunting her baby bump for the camera. She played on the word 'family tree' and wrote, "MY FAMILY ThREE #Blessed #NEWbeginnings #BlueMermaid #SandeepSejwal #PoojaBanerjee"

Pooja Banerjee had recently opened up about meeting with an accident. In a media statement, the actor mentioned that she suffered multiple fractures in her arm on the sets of a reality show. The television actor mentioned that she had to undergo surgery and now has two rods and eight screws in her arm. She had also opened up about her difficulty when it came to shooting for Kumkum Bhagya during that period in her life. However, Banerjee mentioned that with hard work and determination, she had managed to regain function in her arm and also credited her family, friends and doctors for their support.

It was posted that the actor got back to practising Yoga, and felt grateful that she could push her body and be the best version of herself. She uploaded a motivational video and expressed that she thought she would never be able to come back to normalcy. However, she wrote, "This is me becoming a better version of myself each day."

Although her recovery was a slow process, she braved it and overcame it. Earlier this year, she jetted off to Kerala on a trip and gave her fans a glimpse into her vacation. She posted a picture of herself in an infinity pool, that was surrounded by lush greenery. She wrote, "If you are looking for infinity just close your eyes or dive in this pool with me."

(Image: Instagram/@poojabanerjee)