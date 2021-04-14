'Kumkum Bhagya' Update April 14: Abhi Brings Pragya Home, Vikram Lashes Out At Ranbir

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Supriya Shukla in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. While Aliya makes an earnest apology, she asks Abhi to forgive her for their parents. She adds that she's loved him since day one. Dadi sees Aliya crying and requests Abhi to forgive his younger sister. Dadi mentions that even Pragya will not want this. After this, Abhi asks them to not force him with anything. However, he later forgives Aliya.

Kumkum Bhagya 14 April 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya April 14 episode, Sarita gets emotional and sends off Pragya with a happy farewell. However, deep down a bad omen leaves her worried about the latter's safety. Later, Bindya calls Pragya and realises that Prachi has accepted a guy's proposal. She lashes out at her daughter and tells her that she's not wanting to get her married so soon. Prachi hits back and informs her mother that since Rhea is getting married, she also needs to get married. Pragya feels tensed about Prachi's changed behaviour. She tells Sarita that she's not that mature to make such big decisions.

Later on, Sarita gears up for Pragya's farewell and asks her to get groomed. She brings sweets and welcomes Abhi. He feels sad that she had to face the brunt of so many people while taking care of him. Sarita tells him to make a promise about Pragya's happiness and asks him to never give her any pain further. Later on, Abhi promises Sarita and the former asks about his daughter. Pragya informs Abhi that she's at the office.

The duo feels elated after Sarita performs Aarti for them. Sarita breaks down in tears while bidding adieu to Pragya. She recalls the times when the latter made endless efforts to fight for Abhi. Later on, Ranbir gets scolded by Vikram as he doesn't complete the Annual Event project. Vikram adds that it was a 6-hour work and still he didn't complete it. Prachi eavesdrops on their conversation and feels sad because Ranbir was with her. Meanwhile, Baljit performs Pragya’s Graha Pravesh and welcomes her home with utmost grandeur.