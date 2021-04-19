'Kumkum Bhagya' Update April 19: Tanu Vows To Take Revenge, Decides To Marry Abhi Soon

Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Supriya Shukla in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. While Aliya once again throws Pragya out, Dadi lashes out at her daughter for misbehaving with Pragya. Dadi feels sad that she was the one who asked her to forgive Abhi. She loses her cool and soon Aliya hits back. However, this time, Dadi too screeches and tells her that no one needs a sister like her.

Kumkum Bhagya April 19 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya April 19 episode, Sarita informs Prachi that she can see the love in Ranbir's eyes. She adds that he cares a lot for her and that there's only affection in his eyes. Prachi defends her and tells her that he's engaged and that he will soon be Rhea's husband. Sarita asks Prachi to pour her heart because it's very evident that she loves him a lot but is only refraining from expressing it. The duo's conversation stops after Pragya returns home, all shattered and in a devastated state.

At home, Tanu calls up the higher authorities and asks them to keep Abhi in prison for longer. The former addresses that she's in for revenge and that she wants all the answers to her questions. Tanu feels that Pragya had snatched everything from her and now she will snatch her husband. Hence, Tanu hatches a new plan to get married to Abhi again. Dadi sees Pragya crying and requests her to not leave the house but this time, Pragya leaves and returns to her own place. After this, Prachi and Sarita confront her about everything and pester her to go to the police station. Pragya adds that she needs a good lawyer.

Prachi decides to go to the Mehra mansion to lash out at Aliya but Pragya stops her daughter from doing so. Prachi laughs out loud and informs her mother that Aliya has always been bad and that her intentions were never right. Sarita decides that she will never let Pragya go to that house again as she only gets pain and tears in return and nothing else.