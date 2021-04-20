'Kumkum Bhagya' Update April 20: Rhea Lashes Out At Aliya, Former Teams Up With Prachi

Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Supriya Shukla in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Rhea goes to Aliya's room and lashes out at her. She tells her that she didn't do anything when the police took her father to prison. Rhea blames Aliya for bringing Tanu home. She adds that she shouldn't have brought Tanu into their house. Aliya tells Rhea that she invited Tanu for a good cause but she didn't know that she would do something like this.

Kumkum Bhagya 20 April 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya April 20 episode, Pragya goes to meet Abhi in jail but the officer stops her from meeting him. He tells her that he will not allow her to meet a rapist. Pragya threatens him and tells him that he's violating the rights. She continues that she will take it to the court and she will make him viral on the internet. Pragya also tells the officer that Tanu has been doing the same and has been using media to tarnish her husband's name. The officer feels that Pragya is innocent and allows her to meet Abhi.

Later on, she gives the tiffin to Abhi and asks him to eat properly. Meanwhile, Prachi goes to meet Tanu and requests her to take back the complaint that she's registered against Abhi. Tanu tells her that she cannot take such a serious complaint back. Prachi adds that how can she put such blame on the person she loves so much. Prachi says that Abhi's health can deteriorate even more after these allegations as he's just recovered from the trauma. Tanu refrains from listening to her and asks her to leave.

Rhea overhears Prachi and Tanu's conversation. She lashes out at Tanu and tells her to not call her dad a rapist. Tanu hits back and informs his daughters that they are too young to speak up. However, Rhea and Prachi know that their father will never do such a thing and that he's innocent. Rhea and Prachi team up to get evidence against Tanu and decide to get to any lengths to make her learn her lesson.