'Kumkum Bhagya' Update April 29: Ranbir-Prachi Get Arrested; Pragya Comes To Their Rescue

Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Supriya Shukla in lead roles, is witnessing some intense drama. Prachi goes to meet Tanu and requests her to take back the complaint that she's registered against Abhi. However, the latter refrains from listening to Rhea and the former and also calls up several NGO women and tells them her story, tarnishing Abhi's name further. Ranbir loses his cool and also teams up with Pragya to make Tanu learn a lesson.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya latest episode, Pragya and Tanu engage in an ugly spat. The former tells the latter that she has been married to Abhi and that they have a relationship for years. Pragya adds that she will be doing everything to get Abhi out of the jail. While Tanu has been making tremendous efforts to obstruct her path, Dadi, Ranbir, Rhea and Prachi also team up with Pragya, leaving Aliya vexed. Tanu learns that Ranbir has entered her house to find the chip that has evidence of Abhi and her fun moment at the Mehra mansion.

She calls up the cops and gets him arrested. While the officers look around, they also find Prachi, who is hiding behind the door. Ranbir is unaware that Prachi was also in Tanu's house. The duo gets locked up in the custody and receives harsh treatment from the police. When Prachi requests to make a call, a lady hits her with the rod, leaving Ranbir shattered. He asks his ladylove to give her a hand and blows so that the wound heals faster. Meanwhile, Tanu calls Pragya and tells her about this.

Soon, she rushes to the police station with Vikram and gets them out on bail. At home, Ranbir faces the wrath of Pallavi, who gets worried about her son's whereabouts. At the jail, a woman tells Prachi that Ranbir's eyes speak a lot and that he loves her with all his heart. Sarita welcomes Prachi home and takes care of her. The latter recalls how Ranbir was there for her even when they were locked up.