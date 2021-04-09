'Kumkum Bhagya' Update April 9: Pragya Begins Prayers For Abhi, He Tries To Recollect

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Ranbir and Prachi get caught up in the office due to the rains. While the latter decides to show too much aggression, the former also pretends to be madly in love with Rhea. After Aliya tells Pragya that she will not pay for Abhi's treatment anymore, she questions her faith in God and asks him to give her Abhi back. Soon, Abhi regains consciousness and screeches his ladylove's name.

Kumkum Bhagya 9 April 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya April 9 episode, God listens to Pragya’s prayers and she's overjoyed that Abhi wakes up calling out to her. Soon, Pragya senses it but Sarita doesn't allow her to leave the home. At the office, Prachi helps Ranbir and gives him a mechanic's number. She adds that she's no more his personal secretary. When he calls the mechanic, he loses his step and gets a little closer to Prachi. In the backdrop, a slow romantic song plays and the duo looks into each other's eyes. Prachi tries to escape but Ranbir stops her as it's raining very heavily. He asks her to stay back until the rain subsides.

At home, Alia, Mitali, Baljeet and Rhea gather in the living room after hearing Abhi’s voice. Aliya gets scared as Abhi has regained his memories. Meanwhile, Sarita consoles a hurt Pragya who wants to once again go to the Mehra mansion to meet her husband. Mitali and Alia begin to worry about Tanu’s presence in the house. Abhi recollects the events that led to his injury. Mitali tells Aliya that Abhi will lose his cool if he realises that she's brought Tanu into the house.

However, they also think of the other consequences and recollect the times when earlier he had got the same issues and he couldn't recollect anything. Abhi wakes up and tells Baljeet that he will make everything right. Meanwhile, Alia goes to convince Tanu who is scared to see Abhi's new avatar. Ranbir and Prachi get stuck up in his office room and the former asks her to make some coffee for them to beat the cold due to the changing weather.