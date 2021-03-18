'Kumkum Bhagya' Update March 18: Prachi Fulfills Rhea’s Wish, decides To Be With Parth

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Prachi fulfills Rhea’s wish and decides to be with Parth. Prachi tells Rhea that no one deserves a sister like the latter. Prachi also tells her that she’s not seen any sisters who do this to each other. However, Rhea is adamant that she wants to spoil Prachi’s reputation in the college. Rhea decides to get to any lengths to keep Prachi away from Ranbir.

Kumkum Bhagya March 18, 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya March 18 episode, Ranbir goes to meet Parth in the hospital. He also takes some flowers along with him. He informs Parth that they’ll settle down their disputes because Prachi wants so. Ranbir further tells Prachi to file a complaint against him in the office for fighting with Parth. Mitali, on the other hand, informs Aliya that there’s something about Gayatri that seems to be fishy.

Mitali adds that she locks the door every time she goes to meet Abhi. Moreover, Mitali continues that Abhi harasses everybody but not Gayatri. Soon, Aliya picks up the rod and tries to hit Abhi; but this time, Pragya stops her from doing it. Abhi locks Pragya in the room and fears that Aliya will hit her too. However, Pragya backs him and tells him that no one can do anything to them in her presence. Meanwhile, Prachi breaks down in tears after she fakes it in front of Ranbir.

She looks into his eyes and tells him that she’s in love with Parth and that the MMS didn’t bother her at all. Prachi also tells Ranbir that she only loves money and that she’s with Parth because he’s filthy rich. She adds that she wants to spend a lifetime with him and requests Ranbir to move on. Ranbir tells Prachi that she’s broken a part of him, and now, no one can mend it. He goes close to her and bangs the wall. He’s left speechless after seeing Prachi’s closeness with Parth. Rhea and Parth rejoice as their plan is working perfectly.