'Kumkum Bhagya' Update May 11: Tanu Puts Forth A Cunning Request, Awaits Pragya's Answer

Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Pooja Banerjee in lead roles, is witnessing some intense drama. Tanu has decided to not take back the complaint that she's registered against Abhi. She requests Pragya to get her married to Abhi, and only then, she will prove him innocent in court. Pragya bows down; begs Tanu to keep aside her ruthless and heartless behaviour for once. However, the latter is adamant as she's all set to take revenge for what Abhi had done with her in the past.

Kumkum Bhagya 11 May 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya May 11 episode, Rhea asks Prachi to stay away from Ranbir when she sees them together. The latter tells her that she's never interfered in their lives and that there's no point of insecurity as Rhea is already engaged to Ranbir. Later on, the two sisters have a heart-to-heart conversation with Abhi, who gives them some piece of advice. Pragya sees Sarita and Shahana and emotionally breaks down.

Tanu, on the other hand, enjoys her drinks and celebrates her victory. She knows for sure that Pragya will definitely call her in the morning and agree to her decision. Tanu tells herself that Pragya has no option left and that she will have to surrender her love. Tanu laughs out loud after looking at Abhi's photo and asserts that he will soon be hers. Tanu recalls how she demanded Pragya's Kumkum. Meanwhile, Abhi makes numerous calls to Pragya but she refrains from picking up. She is stressed about what's destined for them after Tanu explodes at court.

The duo cries and sleeps in pain. Prachi, on the other hand, mistakenly falls into Ranbir's arms. The duo looks into each other's eyes and recalls their fond memories. Once reality strikes, Prachi requests Ranbir to not come in her way. However, she again misses her step and Ranbir saves her from falling in the pool. Rhea watches all this and fumes in anger. She thinks that they always meet due to their fate. Rhea decides to hatch a new plan to keep them away from each other.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

