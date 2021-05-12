'Kumkum Bhagya' Update May 12: Abhi Rejects Tanu's Proposal, Pragya Does The Unthinkable

Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Pooja Banerjee in lead roles, is witnessing some intense drama. After ignoring his calls, Pragya goes to meet Abhi at his house and expresses concern. The latter gets angry with her for avoiding him. While he tries to win her heart, his wife remains tight-lipped and recalls Tanu's warning. She tries to reveal Tanu's truth to him, but Mitali interrupts the duo and asks them to meet the lawyer.

Kumkum Bhagya 12 May 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya May 12 episode, Dadi lashes out at the lawyer who comes to meet them. The latter informs everyone that they will not be able to win the case. He asks Abhi to get married to Tanu and only then the case will be dissolved. An agitated Abhi gets a call from Tanu and he blasts out at her. He tells her that he's always loved Pragya and that he has two daughters now. Abhi adds that he really hates her and that she has seen his love bloom for Pragya.

He details the differences between her and Pragya and recalls all the times when Tanu had lied to him. Tanu loses her cool and tells him that she'll hatch a new plan. Abhi tells her that he's ready to go to jail, but he will not get married to her. Abhi also asks the lawyer to leave his home immediately and asks him to not bring any such proposals ever. After seeing all this, Pragya breaks down and Abhi tries to comfort her by cracking silly jokes. He confesses his feelings for her and Dadi also tells Pragya that no one can separate them.

Then, Abhi teases his wife, and Tanu on the other hand breaks things in her house. She tells herself that Abhi doesn't want her love and hence, she is all set to shower him with curse and abhorrence. Pragya knows that Tanu will leave no stone unturned in ruining Abhi's reputation and hence she decides to accept her proposal. Aryan and Rhea learn about this and team up to stop her from taking such a huge step.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

