'Kumkum Bhagya' Update: Pragya Senses Abhi's Presence As He Sings At A Restaurant

Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar, in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. A neighbour walks in and informs Ranbir that he should now start doing a job to fulfil his family and his wife's needs. Ranbir hits back and tells her that he is proud of Prachi's calibre and that doesn't make him any smaller. Ranbir continues that Prachi has been ambitious and that if she likes earning, he cannot be a barrier in her career.

Kumkum Bhagya June 23 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya June 23 episode, Pragya informs Sushma that she completely regrets her decision of returning to India. She adds that she has not been able to meet Abhi. When she says this, she feels for a moment that Abhi is around her and a cool breeze hits her face. Sushma asks what will happen if she doesn't get the chance to meet him. Pragya asserts that the entire properties, bank papers and everything is in her name and that she's here for nothing but revenge.

Pragya continues that her purpose in coming to India is to demean Abhi. The latter sings heartbroken songs at a cafe where the former is having food with her manager. Pragya walks out of the restaurant and feels uneasy. While she tries to catch a glimpse of the singer, she fails to notice his face as a massive crowd gathers to watch his performance. When she finally reaches the stage, Abhi walks out.

Pragya also goes out to see if the singer is Abhi but the latter goes to the bar with his friend and then leaves for home. She informs Sushma that she saw Abhi and is confident that it was him. Sushma adds that Abhi is on her mind all the time and hence she sees him everywhere. Meanwhile, after the neighbour's constant nagging, Prachi lashes out at her and asks her to never enter the house again. Ranbir and she indulge in a sweet fight and then share a warm moment. They decide to solve all problems together.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.