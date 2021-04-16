'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update April 16: Cops Arrest Abhi; Aliya Confronts Tanu

Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Supriya Shukla in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. The police officers reach the Mehra mansion and inform everyone that Abhi has to be arrested. Tanu accuses him of rape and demeans him in front of everyone. When Pragya confronts Tanu, the latter informs her that she needs to leave this time because every time she left, her love for Abhi was left incomplete. Tanu tells the officers that everyone is faulty and that they've always harassed her. Soon, the cops arrest Abhi and take him to the police station.

Kumkum Bhagya 16 April 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya April 16 episode, Ranbir drops Prachi home and Sarita is thankful for him for helping her daughter. She asks him to sit at home and doesn't let him go. Ranbir doesn't walk into the house and tells Sarita that he has a lot of office work and hence he has to leave. He promises that he'll come for tea some other day. Soon, the media reporters reach Mehra mansion and question Abhi about the rape case.

Aliya fumes in anger after seeing the ruckus in the house. A reporter spreads the news that Tanu has been raped by Abhi, leaving the entire family shattered. Pragya asks them to stop all this that they're doing for TRP. Aliya asks Tanu the reason behind doing all this, after which the latter informs her that she's doing all this as her ego had crushed down when she was thrown out of the house. Pragya challenges Tanu and informs her that no one can stop her from being close to Abhi. Pragya adds that she'll get to any lengths to save her husband from her trap.

Abhi breaks down after he sits in the police van. Once again, he leaves his ladylove's hand and goes to the police station. He comforts himself by saying that he will be back again. Dadi breaks down after listening to Tanu and Aliya's dispute. Aliya later accuses Pragya and informs her that Tanu has made all the allegations against Abhi only because of Pragya.