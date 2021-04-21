'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update April 21: Rhea Warns Tanu And Teams Up With Pragya

Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Supriya Shukla in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Prachi goes to meet Tanu and requests her to take back the complaint that she's registered against Abhi. Tanu tells her that she cannot take such a serious complaint back. Prachi adds that her father can never do such a thing and that Abhi's health can deteriorate even more after these allegations. Rhea interrupts the duo and warns Tanu. She threatens her to take back the complaint else she'll face the consequences.

Kumkum Bhagya April 21 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya April 21 episode, Tanu loses her cool after Rhea warns her. She hatches a new plan and decides to call up the NGO head to gain sympathy. She calls several NGO women and tells them her story. She also calls some women to her house and decides to tarnish Abhi's reputation. Rhea tells Prachi that there's no relationship between them and that she just took a stand for the latter because it was about her dad's image in society. Prachi tells Rhea that it's not about her father alone and Abhi is a father to both of them.

After Aliya learns that Rhea threatened Tanu, she lashes out at her for her misdeeds. Rhea is adamant that nothing will happen and that she and Prachi will make Tanu learn a lesson. Rhea adds that she's not acting childish. Aliya gets angry and informs her that Tanu is very dangerous. Aliya tells her that Tanu did everything wrong while she was in this house and that she smartly sent him to prison. Pragya enters the Mehra mansion and informs Aliya that she wants to be there for Abhi.

Pragya and Aliya indulge in an ugly spat. The former tells the latter that she has been married to her brother and that they have a relationship for years. Pragya adds that it's no one's lone battle and that everyone is doing everything to get Abhi out of the jail. Pragya adds that she will lose it if someone obstructs her path. Dadi, Ranbir and Rhea also team up with Pragya, leaving Aliya vexed.