'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update August 27, 2020: The Police Inspector Arrests Prachi  

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Here's Kumkum Bhagya written update of the episode that aired on August 27, 2020.

Kumkum Bhagya written update Aug 27

The episode starts as Rhea and Aaliya are shocked seeing Sanju’s thieves and recall their meeting. Ranbir tells them that they are the thieves who had stolen money from Prachi’s house. While Shahana and Prachi are going to Abhi’s house, the two are very worried about what Abhi has to say. Here, Abhi asks someone to bring water and says that they will first tie the thieves and then will bring them back into consciousness. Just as Prachi and Shahana come to Abhi’s house, Prachi gets emotional looking at Ranbir. Aaliya and Rhea speak with each other, as they get scared about the thieves ratting them out. But, Aaliya asks Rhea not to worry as they are Sanju’s men and will not take their names. Sanju calls the thieves as he thinks about where they went.

Meanwhile, the inspector asks Rhea if Prachi is related to her. As Rhea says she is just their employee, Ranbir asks her to be quiet. Ranbir tells the inspector that he will answer all their questions. Meera asks Pallavi to stop Ranbir, and Pallavi asks Ranbir to let the inspector do his work and asks him to go to his room. When Abhi tells the inspector that Prachi is not the bad guy, Aaliya says that Prachi has confessed and she even has a video recording of it. As Aaliya shows the video recording to the inspector, Abhi gets very angry. The inspector says that Prachi has to go with them to the police station as she is the one who asked these thieves to steal the money. Ranbir holds Prachi’s hand tightly and says that she will not go anywhere. The lady constable drags Prachi, as Ranbir falls down. Prachi tries to hold Ranbir’s hand, but Rhea comes in between them and gives her hand to him. Ranbir gets up holding Rhea’s hand. As the inspector takes Prachi away, she cries. Abhi tells her that he has always been there for here and he will get her out of this problem too.

As Sanju goes to the thieves’ godown, he finds no one there and wonders if something is wrong. Aaliya asks the inspector to take her from there. Abhi tells the police that Prachi is not his daughter, but she is more than a daughter to him. As the inspector takes Prachi from there, Pallavi asks Ranbir to go back to his room. Pallavi tells Vikram that Prachi should never be seen in their office again.

