'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For Jan 29: Ranbir Refuses To Marry Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya latest episode aired on January 29, 2021. Kumkum Bhagya January 29 episode started with Aryan and Raj fighting with each other. Ranbir stops them and devises a plan to send Rhea from the temple. Uncle warns Abhi about the goons which are outside and advises him not to go but Abhi doesn't listen to him and leaves the place. Scroll down to read the highlights of Kumkum Bhagya written update. Kumkum Bhagya latest episode can be seen on Zee5. Meanwhile, check out the detailed Kumkum Bhagya written update below.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Jan 28: Ranbir Gears Up To Execute His Plan To Marry Prachi

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update Jan 27: Agitated Aliya Throws Meera Out Of The House

Kumkum Bhagya January 29 episode

Ranbir devises a plan to send Rhea away from the temple

When Rhea comes near Ranbir, she listens to his conversation with her dad. Rhea asks Ranbir about what exactly happened. Ranbir says that the chief is struck with problems and the goons are chasing him. Rhea asks about the location of her dad and leaves the temple saying her dad needs her. She even asks Ranbir to accompany him but he says he will join her later. Everyone celebrates as the fake plan worked but Prachi notices them. Meanwhile, goons search for Abhi and Pragya everywhere.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update Jan 26: Digvijay Draws Backup Plan To Kill Abhi & Pragya

Prachi doubts the celebration

Prachi asks everyone why are they celebrating. She says marriage is not over yet. Ranbir assures that marriage will happen now. Ranbir says that we all are rejoicing because we sent Palak's parents away. Ranbir asks Prachi to join him in the mandap. He even manages to convince Palak to sit in mandap. Aryan drags Ranbir and expresses his tension that his parents might kill him if they get to know about his marriage. Ranbir assures that nothing will happen. Meanwhile, Inspector asks his team to send information regarding the contract killers. Inspector enquires with Purab that if he knows any one of the contract killers in photos, he completely denies it.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Jan 21: Pragya Stops The Wedding And Confesses Her Love

Ratna shares the story of his son

Pragya helps Ratna in cooking food. Ratna says Pragya not to feel bad and assures her that Shubh is like a son to them. Pragya asks about Ratna's son. Ratna says that he went to town and does not wish to return back. Abhi informs Purab with Ratna's phone that they are safe in a couple's house. Purab asks for more info on the shooter. Inspector traces the killer's photo and advises them to be careful. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Aryan ask pandit to perform a superfast marriage. Pandit's says that it feels like he is cheating, Ranbir asks him to let go of these doubts and start the rituals as soon as possible.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Jan 20: Pragya Is Hell-bent On Stopping Abhi's Wedding

The final twist

Rhea reaches home and asks Tai about her dad. Tai says that he is with Pragya and his phone is switched off. Tai asks the reason behind her tension. Rhea suddenly gets an idea to call Prachi to know where her parents are. Meanwhile, pandit starts the marriage. Prachi asks Ranbir why is the marriage happening so fast, everyone replies that it is a good muhurta that's why. Ranbir doesn't like this way of marriage and denies marrying Prachi in this way.

Image Credits: Kumkum Bhagya Zee 5 official Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.