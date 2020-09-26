Kumkum Bhagya Written Update Sept 25: Prachi Promise Ranbir To Stay In His Life Forever

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on-air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead roles. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 25, 2020. Read on:

Kumkum Bhagya written update: September 25, 2020

Today’s Kumkum Bhagya episode starts with Aliya overhearing Aaryan talking to someone about Ranbir’s plan of proposing to Prachi for marriage. At Pragya’s place, Ranbir questions Prachi if she will accept him in her life or not. Prachi says yes to him. Ranbir tells her that he has brought something for her to which Prachi assumes that he is going to propose her. But, Ranbir gives her a friendship band and thanks her for always supporting him in his life.

On the other than, Prachi gets silent after hearing Ranbir’s words. To this, Ranbir tells her that he knows what is going on in her mind. Meanwhile, Rhea comes downstairs from the terrace, and Abhi witnesses her in a drunken state and takes her to her room. During this, a heartbroken Rhea informs Abhi about her love for Ranbir. Listening to this, Abhi questions Rhea if she loves Ranbir wholeheartedly and tells her that no one can take Ranbir away from her if Ranbir also loves her.

Moreover, Rhea warns Abhi that she will commit suicide if she doesn’t get Ranbir in her life. Abhi scolds Rhea for talking rubbish and gives a promise to her that he will speak to Ranbir’s family about Rhea and Ranbir’s marriage. Meanwhile, Aliya overhears their conversation and thinks that Abhi is going to hurt his second daughter in exchange for giving happiness to Rhea.

The scene shifts to Pragya’s home where Shahana and Sarita enter Prachi’s room. Prachi thinks that Ranbir was not in her room and it was just her imagination. However, Shahana sees Ranbir below the bed and helps him hide from Sarita. On the other hand, Rhea gets in a good mood, and Abhi promises her that he will talk to Ranbir's father Vikram once he returns from his business trip. Moreover, Aliya informs Rhea that Ranbir is going to propose to Prachi for marriage. The next morning, Pallavi rushes to Abhi and asks him to help her. Abhi follows her and witnesses his Daadi standing in front of him.

