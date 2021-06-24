'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update June 23: Abhi Hears Pragya's Voice

In Kumkum Bhagya June 23 episode, Abhi hears Pragya's voice. While Tanu spots Pragya at the restaurant, Abhi and Sumit go to repair Sushma's car. Here is Kumkum Bhagya Written Update June 23 episode.

Tanu spots Pragya

Tanu goes to the restaurant where Pragya was having dinner. Tanu sees Pragya and goes after her. The security of the hotel stops Tanu. Tanu thinks she must be hallucinating and leaves. Sushma insists on driving the car. Sushma says they will go for a long drive. Sushma tries to switch the car on, but the car does not start. Pragya says she will find help around.

Prachi helps Ranbeer get ready for his interview. She helps him in practising his proposal before the investors. Prachi praises Ranbeer for his startup when Ranbeer praises Prachi for believing in him. Abhi drinks liquor with his friends in the slum. Tanu comes to talk to Abhi and learns that he earned some money and spent them on a liquor bottle. Tanu yells at him and says she will not let him return home.

Sushma catches Tanu stealing from her

Pragya thinks Abhi and Tanu just be partying at their house. Pragya asks the hotel manager to call a mechanic. Sushma leaves the car's door open and goes to call Pragya. Tanu tries to find something in the car when Sushma catches Tanu. Tanu pushes Sushma when Pragya goes to her. Pragya suggests they should check the CCTV camera. Pragya tells Sushma that the mechanic is on his way.

Abhi hears Pragya's voice

The hotel guard calls Sumit to repair the car. Sumit insists Abhi go with him. Prachi wishes Ranbeer the best. Aaryan comes to take Ranbeer and leaves with him. Taiji comes to Abhi's house. Mitali fuses over Taiji's arrival. Tanu thinks about Pragya and wonders if she is alive. Tanu tells Aliya about Pragya. Pragya learns that the mechanic is on the way. Pragya calls the manager when Abhi and Sumit arrive. Aliya refuses to believe Tanu. She fights with Tanu when Tanu blames Aliya for her condition. Sushma asks Pragya to give Abhi the key. When Pragya gives the key to Abhi, he fails to see her face. However, he listens to her voice.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.