'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update September 18: Aliya Misunderstands Kidnapped Brides

Kumkum Bhagya written update September 18

Kumkum Bhagya Sept 18 episode starts with the chaos at the wedding processions. Maya’s mother tries taking to Prachi thinking that it is Maya but she does not utter a word. She asks Prachi why she is shying away from her mother and forces her to lift the Ghunnghat as she wants to see her face. When she is about to lift the Ghunghat, Sarita comes in and rescues her stopping Maya’s mother from seeing her face.

Sarita tells Maya’s mother that Maya’s Bade Papa has called her. On the other hand, goons hired by Aliya manage to nab both Rhea and Maya dressed in their bridal wear. One of them is stopped by Abhi while he is sneaking out. Abhi asks him what is in his bag as the goon tells him that it is laundry clothes. Abhi refuses to believe and tells him to open the bag and show it to him. The goon starts sweating but is saved by Aliya. She interrupts them and asks Abhi to accompany her.

The episode further sees Abhi congratulating everyone and tells them that he will now try to stop the wedding. He also ignores Dushyant but Ranbir comes up to him and tries to inform him about the bridal swap. Dushyant then stops them and asks everyone to sit in the mandap. Abhi gets surprised when he sees Sarita bringing the bride as he is still thinking that it is Maya. Aliya attempts to stop Abhi from creating hurdles in the wedding as she thinks Rhea has replaced Maya. She then looks at Shanaya and comes to the conclusion that Prachi is still around.

As the goons reveal that they have kidnapped two brides, Aliya thinks that they have kidnapped Prachi and Maya. Aliya tells him that he will get twice the money if he kills the other one. The kidnapper agrees.

