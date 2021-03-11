'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 11: Dadi Warns Aliya, Threatens To Take Abhi With Her

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Rhea barges into Prachi's house and looks for Pragya. Shahana interrupts the duo and asks Rhea to leave the house right away. She tells her to talk with respect. Prachi informs Rhea that she was unaware of Ranbir's plan. She threatens her to never talk to Ranbir and tells her that she'll ruin her mother's life if anything goes wrong. Prachi breaks down in tears after Rhea leaves. Shahana consoles her best friend.

Kumkum Bhagya 11 March 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya March 11 episode, Aliya informs dadi that Abhi has gone mad and that now he doesn't remember anything. Aliya remarks that he's not behaving like a human. Dadi tells her that it's not right to hit anyone but Aliya tells her that she has no other option. A broken dadi threatens Aliya and tells her that she will take him along. Tanu interrupts the duo and tells herself that her work will be interrupted if dadi takes Abhi away.

Meanwhile, Pragya makes an effort to meet Abhi. The latter cries in pain as he thinks she's here to hit him with the rod. The duo gives each other a pinky promise and then she backs her husband. Soon, Abhi forgets his fears and picks up the stick. He dances around and tells Pragya that all his wounds hurt him. Mitali comes there to check up on her and watches Gayatri outside Abhi's room. She fears that Gayatri will leave the house. The latter informs Mitali to not worry about anything. Gayatri tells her that Abhi can't sit and eat with the family because he gets up and hits people and that his mental state isn't right.

Mitali further urges her to not take any wrong step as Abhi is dangerous. However, Gayatri is adamant that she wants to take care of Abhi and wants to get him out of the room. She breaks down emotionally as she recalls all the fond memories with her husband. She reminisces the time when Abhi was a man and took care of her and his entire house.