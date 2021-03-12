'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 12: Aliya Plans Ranbir And Rhea's Wedding, Dadi Fumes

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. When Pragya gives medicines to Abhi, the latter requests her to show him her identity. In disguise, Pragya's dupatta flies and Abhi smiles after seeing her face. Abhi recognises her and tells her that she's his doll. He brings his soft toy from the room and shows it to her. Pragya breaks down emotionally after seeing his gesture.

Kumkum Bhagya 12 March 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya March 12 episode, Mitali looks at Gayatri and gets scared. She rushes to Aliya and informs the latter that Gayatri has started talking to Abhi and that this isn't safe. She then tells Tanu that if Abhi does anything wrong to Gayatri, she will leave the job. Mitali is worried that if Gayatri leaves, she will have to do all the house chores. Aliya plans a lunch at home and decides to call Ranbir's parents as well. Prachi, on the other hand, recalls Rhea's words and recalls Pragya's heartbreak.

When Shahana tries to console her, she loses her cool and runs into the bedroom. Prachi tells herself that she'll do anything for her mother. At home, Aliya informs dadi that she's planned Ranbir and Rhea's engagement. Dadi lashes out at her and tells her that she's out of her mind. Aliya and Raj indulge in an ugly spat after the former tells him that things aren't good in the house. Vikram and Pallavi arrive and the former wishes to meet Abhi. However, Aliya informs that Abhi's mental condition isn't right and that he can't see anyone right now.

Pragya and Abhi share some moments after the latter thinks that she's his doll. Meanwhile, Tanu requests the entire family to talk to Ranbir once about his relationship with Rhea. Tanu adds that Ranbir behaves weird after someone talks to him about the marriage. Tanu asks Pallavi about Ranbir's whereabouts but she remains quiet. Dadi is vexed on seeing the on-going drama in the house. Pallavi tells the family that Ranbir is moody and hence he behaves oddly.