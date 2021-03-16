'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 16: Ranbir, Dadi And Vikram Team Up With Pragya

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Ranbir's father Vikram gets emotional after he meets Abhi. Ranbir requests Gayatri to take care of Abhi. He informs her that Abhi is really comfortable with her and that he can recover faster if she continues to be with him. Vikram, dadi and Ranbir go to meet Abhi in his room and tells him that they're his new friends. The trio also lashes out at Aliya for hitting him in the past.

Kumkum Bhagya 16 March 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya March 16 episode, Abhi makes an effort to eat but in vain. As soon as he takes his first morsel, all the food falls from his hand. After the entire family watches his gestures, he runs to his room. Gayatri requests him to keep calm and finds the ointment for him. She applies it on his hand for him and asks him to not get scared after he gets small wounds. She motivates him to be strong.

Dadi and Vikram watch Gayatri and Abhi together and feel relaxed. Meanwhile, Mitali, Tanu and Aliya sit back on the table and fume in anger. Pallavi also thinks that her son Ranbir is more bothered about his chief's health than being bothered about why they have come here for lunch. Ranbir later recollects Gayatri's gestures and doubts her. He recalls how Abhi feels a different type of comfort when she's around. He wonders why Abhi doesn't hit or retaliate when she's next to him. Ranbir feels there's something about Gayatri that he needs to know.

Meanwhile, Abhi is elated as he makes new friends but the fear within him is unstoppable. Gayatri requests him to pick up the rod and throw it away. He does that and feels secure. Meanwhile, Tanu informs Rhea to not go close to her father. Prachi, on the other hand, urges Shahana to not inform Pragya about Rhea's outburst. Prachi tells her best friend that there is a lot on her mother's head and that this shouldn't be an addition to her pain.